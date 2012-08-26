Felix Doubront Feels Little Rust in Return to Mound From Knee Injury (Video)

It had been a while since the last time the Boston Red Sox saw rookie left-hander Felix Doubront on the hill for the club. The 24-year-old missed a couple of starts with a purported knee injury that seemed more like a chance to limit the youngster's innings over the course of a long season.

Doubront ended up being a mixed bag Sunday afternoon, yielding six hits and four earned runs over five innings against the Kansas City Royals in the Red Sox' eventual 8-6 win. However, the rookie also showed some great swing-and-miss stuff, punching out seven on the day.

After the game, Doubront admitted to a little rust but also noted that he felt good physically. Watch the video above to hear everything the left-hander had to say in Clubhouse Uncut.