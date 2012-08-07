Jarrod Saltalamacchia Credits Whole Team for Win, Says ‘We Did a Great Job’ (Video)

In the midst of a bumpy season, the Red Sox gave fans a reason to smile Monday night when they topped the Texas Rangers 9-2.

Starter Aaron Cook turned in a solid performance, holding the Rangers to just one run over seven innings. The offensive effort was just as strong, as Dustin Pedroia smacked three doubles while Jacoby Ellsbury and Carl Crawford both added two of their own.

Catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia noted that the win was a collective team effort and that the club simply played better than they had in previous games.

Hear what Saltalamacchia had to say about the game and Cook’s quick pace in the video above.