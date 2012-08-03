Olympics Schedule for Friday Includes Track and Field, Tennis, Women’s Soccer

The United States now lead all countries in the 2012 London Olympics with 37 medals, thanks to the efforts of Team USA's gymnastics and swimming teams Thursday night.

Gabby Douglas won the gold medal in the all-around gymnastics competition, while teammate and Needham native Aly Raisman lost a tiebreaker at third place to see a bronze medal slip away.

Michael Phelps continued his dominance in the pool, this time beating out Team USA rival Ryan Lochte in the 200-meter individual medley. Phelps' 20th medal on Thursday made him the first person to win gold in the same event in three straight Olympic games.

Friday's schedule is full of games outside of the water, as Team USA looks to improve its lead in overall medals.

7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., NBC Sports Newtork — Women's Soccer, Men's Archery

Team USA's women's soccer team looks to continue its success against New Zealand, and the men's individual archery competition will conclude with its medal rounds.

7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Bravo — Tennis

Semifinal rounds of men's and women's singles and mixed-doubles matches.

2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., NBC — Rowing, Women's Water Polo, Track and Field

The men's pair, single, and quadruple skulls will conclude with its medal race, as Team USA's women's water polo team takes on China.

5:00 p.m., NBC Sports Network — Women's Basketball

Team USA faces off against Czech Republic.

8:00 p.m. – midnight, NBC — Track and Field, Swimming, Women's Volleyball

Qualifying heats for men and women's track and field competition begin Friday. Also, Michael Phelps looks for another gold medal in the men's 100-meter butterfly, and Team USA's women's volleyball team takes on Serbia.

Check out the complete schedule of events here.