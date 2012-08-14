Ricky Little Faces Scottish FA Charge For Threatening to Injure Rangers Players on Facebook

Rangers FC starts its new life in the depths of Scottish soccer, and it shouldn't expect any royal treatment — especially if there are any Ricky Little sympathizers out there.

The Queens Park defender has been charged by the FA for threatening to injure Rangers' players on Facebook, according to the Scottish Mail.

"I will apologize in advance to all my Rangers supporting friends, there's a good chance I'm going to nail a couple of your players this season!!" Little posted on August 5.

On Tuesday he was charged with "not acting in the best interests of Association Football and in particular by posting on Facebook improper comments of a threatening nature."

Little, 23, claims the comments were made in jest, but the Scottish FA did not take them lightly. His hearing is scheduled for August 30. Little and Queens Park are already on the offensive.

"Accompanied by our general manager and first-team coach I discussed the matter with the player immediately following last Saturday's game against Airdrie United," Queens Park president Ross Caven said.

"Consequently, both Ricky and Queen's Park FC apologize for any anxiety which might have unintentionally been caused and the club will at an appropriate time contact Rangers to pass on a similar message.

Rangers FC has won 54 Scottish league titles in its history, but has fallen far from grace in a short period of time. It went bankrupt in February, liquidated in June and reformed a new corporate entity shortly thereafter.

It was also expelled from the Scottish Premier League, slapped with a transfer embargo (which it is fighting) and saw a number of players leave the club. The final blow came when "newco" Rangers was relegated to the third division, from which it must climb through the ranks of Scottish soccer.

That ascent will not come easy for the fallen stars of the Scottish game. Many players have dreamt of gracing the same field as the storied club. Little and others will get their chance in the coming months.

Photo via Facebook/Queen's Park Football Club