Keegan Bradley Enjoys Playing Deutsche Bank Championship in Front of Friends, Family (Video)

Playing on the PGA Tour is a thrill for anyone who's lucky enough to tee it up with the pros. So, for Keegan Bradley, getting the chance to hit the links in front of the hometown fans is doubly exciting.

The Vermont native and 2011 PGA Championship winner has already won once this year on the tour, taking the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational for the third victory of his career. On Saturday, he got to share some of that success as a litany of family and friends followed him around the TPC Boston for his second round.

Of course, NESN cameras were there, too, so check out the video above to hear from Bradley and the whole entourage.