Report: Terry Francona Could Become Next Cleveland Indians Manager

After taking the 2012 season off, it seems as if Terry Francona may be ready to get back into baseball.

The former Boston manager has had preliminary talks with the Cleveland Indians about becoming their next manager, according to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports. Cleveland fired Manny Acta on Thursday after three playoff-less seasons.

Francona hasn't managed in the big leagues — or at all — since the 2011 season when the Red Sox were eliminated from playoff contention on the last day of the regular season. Boston then declined to pick up an option on Francona's contract, allowing him to pursue other openings. He has since been working as a baseball analyst on ESPN.

The Red Sox won two World Series titles under Francona in 2004 and 2007. The Indians haven't won a World Series since 1948 and haven't made a postseason appearance since 2007.