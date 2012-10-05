Brandon Bolden Doesn’t See Difference Between Defenses in NFL, SEC (Video)

Brandon Bolden exploded onto the NFL
landscape like a rocket last Sunday in Buffalo. Rushing for 137 yards
and a touchdown in just his fourth professional game, Bolden is
quickly making a name for himself around the league.
After being passed over by all 32 NFL
teams back in April's draft, Bolden didn't get discouraged. The
standout running back from the University of Mississippi was
confident in his talent and he knew that he still wanted to play
football.
"To be honest, I didn't pay any
attention to [going undrafted]," Bolden said on Thursday.
"Drafted or undrafted, I just wanted to play football."
And now he's doing just that.
The 22-year-old rookie wasn't even
expected to make the Patriots roster heading into training camp, but
now he may have a solid future in New England's backfield. But as he
begins to carve out both a name and a place for himself in the NFL,
the young tailback may be using his college career to his advantage.
While many players would probably
contend there is a major jump in both talent and competition from
college to the pros, Bolden apparently sees a lot of similarities
between the competition he's facing in the NFL and the type he faced
in the SEC.
"There's not that much of a
difference really," Bolden said of defenses in the NFL and SEC.
"Guys trying to get to the ball, guys want the ball, guys just
trying to make any play possible.
"And it's probably everywhere in
college football," Bolden added. "But just being in the
SEC, I can see a very, very similar, similar defense out of it."
A number of the Patriots defensive
stars, like Jerod Mayo, Brandon Spikes and Dont'a Hightower all
played in the SEC. And given the talent level of those guys, maybe
Bolden's claim isn't all that crazy after all.
Bolden may have a long way to go before
proving his long-term value in the NFL. But if his performance
against the Bills was any indication, then it seems that the SEC
prepared him just fine for a professional career.
Thumbnail via Twitter/@BB_HulkSmash
Powered by WordPress.com VIP