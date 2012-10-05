Brandon Bolden Doesn’t See Difference Between Defenses in NFL, SEC (Video)





Brandon Bolden exploded onto the NFL

landscape like a rocket last Sunday in Buffalo. Rushing for 137 yards

and a touchdown in just his fourth professional game, Bolden is

quickly making a name for himself around the league.

After being passed over by all 32 NFL

teams back in April's draft, Bolden didn't get discouraged. The

standout running back from the University of Mississippi was

confident in his talent and he knew that he still wanted to play

football.

"To be honest, I didn't pay any

attention to [going undrafted]," Bolden said on Thursday.

"Drafted or undrafted, I just wanted to play football."

And now he's doing just that.

The 22-year-old rookie wasn't even

expected to make the Patriots roster heading into training camp, but

now he may have a solid future in New England's backfield. But as he

begins to carve out both a name and a place for himself in the NFL,

the young tailback may be using his college career to his advantage.

While many players would probably

contend there is a major jump in both talent and competition from

college to the pros, Bolden apparently sees a lot of similarities

between the competition he's facing in the NFL and the type he faced

in the SEC.

"There's not that much of a

difference really," Bolden said of defenses in the NFL and SEC.

"Guys trying to get to the ball, guys want the ball, guys just

trying to make any play possible.

"And it's probably everywhere in

college football," Bolden added. "But just being in the

SEC, I can see a very, very similar, similar defense out of it."

A number of the Patriots defensive

stars, like Jerod Mayo, Brandon Spikes and Dont'a Hightower all

played in the SEC. And given the talent level of those guys, maybe

Bolden's claim isn't all that crazy after all.

Bolden may have a long way to go before

proving his long-term value in the NFL. But if his performance

against the Bills was any indication, then it seems that the SEC

prepared him just fine for a professional career.

