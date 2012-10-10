Harlem Globetrotters Were Inspiration for Kings’ New Triangle Offense, Sacramento Coach Keith Smart Says

Plenty of coaches hit the tape to see how teams have had success in years past.

But very few check out game film from about 70 years ago and decide that the way the Harlem Globetrotters ran their offense would be a good approach for a current NBA team.

That's what Sacramento Kings coach Keith Smart said he did coming into this season, though.

"I was looking at video from 1943," Smart told The Sacramento Bee. "The Harlem Globetrotters were playing over in Europe, and I got a chance to see — when you get beyond all the theatrics the Globetrotters did — they were technically in a situation where they were in low-post triangle action."

The triangle offense is not new to the NBA, of course. Former Los Angeles coach Phil Jackson used it almost exclusively while racking up his record 11 titles with the Bulls and Lakers, whom Smart would have seen plenty of as an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors or the Kings over the past decade.

"I've been trying to give these guys some freedom to still get the ball and do your thing whenever you need to do it, but you'll have space," Smart said.

Space — like space to do dribbling tricks or toss up crazy shots, like the Globetrotters?

If DeMarcus Cousins comes out this year channeling his best Meadowlark Lemon, what a treat for Kings fans.