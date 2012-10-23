John Farrell News Conference to Be Broadcast Live on NESN at Noon ET

The Red Sox officially have their man in new manager John Farrell, and will introduce him Tuesday at noon ET at Fenway Park.

Likewise, NESN will have you covered, as Tom Caron and Jerry Remy will host coverage of the press conference from the ballpark, while Naoko Funayama will be roaming the neighborhood gauging reaction from fans in a “man on the street” manner.

Then, at 6 p.m., Jenny Dell and Don Orsillo will host a special edition of NESN Daily from the NESN studios to cover all the analysis angles. And that’s on top of your regularly scheduled NESN Daily programming at 10 p.m., in which we’ll recap all the day’s action.

Tune in and welcome the Red Sox’ new manager back to Boston.