Keion Bell Sends Missouri Teammates Into Frenzy by Dunking Over Six People (Video)

Dunking over one person is yesterday's news, as is dunking over two, three, four or five people. In order to really flex your muscle nowadays, it's a six-person minimum. Just ask Missouri's Keion Bell.

Bell, who transferred to Mizzou from Pepperdine last year, sent his teammates and the crowd into a frenzy during the school's recent Midnight Madness event. The redshirt senior soared over six humans and threw down the hammer, which was enough for him to earn a spot on ESPN SportsCenter's Top 10.

Midnight Madness typically results in some craziness, but Bell's dunk was pretty sick. The throwdown required great height and distance, and he seemed to complete the dunk with ease.

Check out Bell's awesome dunk in the video below.