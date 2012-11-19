Cam Neely Excited for Bruins Season But Frustrated Over Lockout (Video)

As the NHL lockout continues to deprive fans of games, at least one executive is staying positive.

Bruins president Cam Neely still holds out hope that a season can be salvaged. The NHL and NHLPA are scheduled to resume talks on Monday after a brief hiatus. With games cancelled through Nov. 30, the next cancellation could extend the lockout into December, and further worsen the effects of a labor dispute.

Check out what Neely had to say in the video above, from Sunday’s NESN Daily with Dale Arnold.