Colts Cheerleaders Shave Heads to Support Coach Chuck Pagano’s Fight Against Cancer (Photos)

The Colts have been rallying around head coach Chuck Pagano‘s fight against leukemia all season long and on Sunday, the team’s cheerleaders got involved in a big way.

Megan, a third-year Colts cheerleader and occupational therapist when she’s not cheering on the team, vowed earlier this season to shave her head if the team’s mascot Blue could help raise $10,000 to support cancer research. Blue met the challenge, and so Megan lived up to her end of the deal as well.

Another cheerleader, Crystal Anne, also agreed to join the fun and had Blue shave her head as well.

The good news is that eventually, their hair will grow back some day.

The even better news, though, is that the two raised over $20,000 with their decision to go “ChuckStrong.”