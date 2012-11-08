Mike Brown, Princeton Offense Were Bad Fits for Lakers, Who Can Still Bounce Back (Podcast)

So far, so not good for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kobe Bryant and Co. have stumbled out of the gate this season, and questions are already swirling around coach Mike Brown‘s job security and the ill-advised decision to institute the Princeton offense. Brown has already received a vote of confidence from Lakers brass and from Bryant, but it could be only a matter of time until something drastic happens in Hollywood.

It’s still early, and there might still be time for the Lakers to turn things around and keep Brown in the good graces of the Los Angeles faithful. But the clock is ticking, and the coach’s hot seat will only start to get hotter until then.

NESN.com NBA writer Ben Watanabe joined NESN Nation’s Dan Duquette to discuss the Lakers’ struggles, and to sort the pretenders from the contenders when it comes to the early-season NBA standings. They also discuss why the Celtics are having more trouble building chemistry than many thought they would and much more.

