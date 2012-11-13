Tashard Choice Unhappy With Brandon Spikes’ Antics Against Bills, Says ‘He’ll Get His’

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills running back Fred Jackson is out with a concussion, and there’s at least one teammate who’s unhappy with how Patriots linebacker Brandon Spikes celebrated after delivering the blow.

“Yeah, he’ll get his,” backup running back Tashard Choice said on Monday. “I don’t like to see nobody get hurt, and then on top of that [Spikes] making fun of him while he’s on the ground.”

Choice was referring to how Spikes flexed his arm, and then mouthed off at Jackson and several Bills players while the running back was down late in the fourth quarter of a 37-31 loss at New England.

“You know it’s cool to make a big hit,” Choice said. “But it’s not cool when somebody’s down like that.”

Bills coach Chan Gailey announced Jackson was diagnosed with a concussion and will not play Thursday, when the Bills (3-6) host AFC East rival Miami (4-5).