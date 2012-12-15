NESN Daily

Gary DiSarcina Set for Triple-A Challenge Close to Family, Professional Roots (Video)

by on Sat, Dec 15, 2012 at 12:29AM

Gary DiSarcina is coming home.

The Massachusetts native is coming back to the Red Sox organization to manage the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox after a couple of seasons working in the Angels’ front office. The former shortstop had several on-field positions with Boston at the big league and minor league levels before, including managing the Lowell Spinners.

DiSarcina seemed pleased that so many family members and friends from his days with the Red Sox are now within driving distance.

Check out DiSarcina’s interview with NESN Daily‘s Jamison Coyle in the video above.

