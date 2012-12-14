Michael Jordan Returns to Court With Charlotte Bobcats, Lends Expertise to Team Practice (Video)

No, Michael Jordan is not considering another comeback. Let’s just get that out of the way right now.

However, basketball’s former shining star and current Charlotte Bobcats chairman took to the court recently to help his team glean some wisdom from a former six-time NBA champion. For the lowly Bobcats and guard Gerald Henderson, it’s a chance to learn from one of the greatest ever. For the rest of us, it’s a way to see whether Jordan has any game left.

Make your own judgement after watching the video below.