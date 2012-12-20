Raheem Sterling to Continue Progress at Liverpool, Teenage Winger Close to Signing New Contract

Brendan Rodgers is confident Raheem Sterling will put pen to paper on a new Liverpool contract in the next 24 hours.

The 18-year-old has excelled for the Reds this season and has featured heavily in the first team since the manager’s arrival in June.

And asked at a press conference whether Sterling was on the verge of signing a new deal, Rodgers replied: “Hopefully that will be concluded within the next 24 hours.

“I have said before that there was never a real issue, it was just a matter of timing and we hope that over the next couple of days that can be complete. We were always calm. I speak a lot with Raheem and his representatives and there has never been any issues from their side. It was just making sure that we take care in terms of the financial and football plan for the player.

“This was about a young player who has rocketed form playing in the youth teams and the reserves into becoming a full England international, so a lot has happened in his young life and it was just about making sure that there was that protection for him going forward.

“I have always been confident that this was going to be the best place for him. The kid is very focused and devoted to Liverpool. His representatives know this is the best place for him.

“Once it gets concluded, he can start to the next part of his development and hopefully he can keep progressing.”