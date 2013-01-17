Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves ‘Vapor Trail’ of Destruction in Latest Nike Commercial (Video)

When Cristiano Ronaldo steps onto the soccer field, he blows everyone away. That’s what the good folks at Nike would have you believe.

The Real Madrid and Portugal superstar leaves a trail of destruction in his latest commercial. Wearing a pair of Nike Mercurial Vapor IX, Ronaldo is no less than a force of nature.

Fans, teammates, opponents, coaches, referees, riot police and everyone else in the stadium can barely hold their ground, as Ronaldo’s “vapor trail” nearly blows them into the great unknown.

The best part is that Ronaldo himself barely appears in the commercial. He enters the frame near the end of the spot and does a few step-overs, as he is wont to do. The music and camerawork do a good job of building the anticipation for his arrival.

We would have laughed if Lionel Messi made an appearance — holding four Ballon d’Or trophies which keep his feet firmly planted on solid ground.

Watch Ronaldo’s “Vapor Trail” commercial in the video below.

