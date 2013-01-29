Dougie Hamilton ‘Really Excited’ to Remain With Bruins After Impressive Start to Rookie Season (Video)

In the least surprising news of the day, Bruins general manager Peter Chiarelli announced prior to Boston’s matchup with Carolina that rookie sensation Dougie Hamilton will be staying with the big club and will not return to juniors.

The 19-year-old defenseman impressed with three assists over his first four NHL games, and added a fourth helper Monday night as the B’s defeated the Hurricanes 5-3 in Raleigh.

“[It felt] awesome,” Hamilton told NESN’s Naoko Funayama during Ace Ticket Bruins Overtime LIVE. “It’s been my dream to play in the NHL, and I’m just really excited that I made it.

“[It’s been] a lot of fun. I’m just trying to get better every day and enjoy myself. And with this group of guys, it’s pretty easy to do that, so I’m just trying to have fun.”

