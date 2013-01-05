Daily Blend

Scott Pioli Out as Chiefs’ General Manager, Sparking Great Happiness Across Kansas City

by on Sat, Jan 5, 2013 at 9:42AM

When a football team’s fans are going so far as to hire a plane to fly above their stadium on game day with a “Fire Scott Pioli” banner, it can’t be underestimated just how much those fans want their general manager to go.

After years of complaints about Chiefs general manager Scott Pioli, all of which seemed to be of no avail after Kansas City ownership sacked coach Romeo Crennel but kept Pioli on Black Monday, Chiefs fans have finally seen their wish come true. The man to thank? New coach Andy Reid.

Reid was hired as the Chiefs’ new coach on Friday, with one of the factors in him taking the job being that he would get to pick his own personnel men. That meant Pioli’s time in Kansas City was over after four rough years.

Chiefs fans were understandably excited about the news. While many of them aren’t sure what to think of Reid, the news that Pioli was gone brought mass euphoria across the region. Here’s a sampling of what turned out to be a pretty good Friday in Kansas City:

And some of the best burns on the way out:

Photo of the Day

Hey! Blake Griffin is Griffining.

Blake Griffin

Quote of the Day

“I know a lot of people have told me they think home runs are bad. I’m not one of them. Well, those people are going to get a chance to see what it looks like.”
–Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, chit-chatting about what his lineup will look like without Alex Rodriguez, whose hip surgery has reportedly been delayed

Tweet of the Day

Trademark it!

Video of the Day

J.R. Smith is happy to improvise.

