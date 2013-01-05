Scott Pioli Out as Chiefs’ General Manager, Sparking Great Happiness Across Kansas City

When a football team’s fans are going so far as to hire a plane to fly above their stadium on game day with a “Fire Scott Pioli” banner, it can’t be underestimated just how much those fans want their general manager to go.

After years of complaints about Chiefs general manager Scott Pioli, all of which seemed to be of no avail after Kansas City ownership sacked coach Romeo Crennel but kept Pioli on Black Monday, Chiefs fans have finally seen their wish come true. The man to thank? New coach Andy Reid.

Reid was hired as the Chiefs’ new coach on Friday, with one of the factors in him taking the job being that he would get to pick his own personnel men. That meant Pioli’s time in Kansas City was over after four rough years.

Chiefs fans were understandably excited about the news. While many of them aren’t sure what to think of Reid, the news that Pioli was gone brought mass euphoria across the region. Here’s a sampling of what turned out to be a pretty good Friday in Kansas City:

BREAKING NEWS. Earthquake in Kansas City at 9 a.m. Cause? #Chiefs fans simultaneously jumping up and down at news that Scott Pioli out as GM —

DeAnn Smith (@DeAnnSmithkc) January 04, 2013

Just found out the chiefs fired scott pioli and hired andy reid #BestDayEver #NextYear —

Brandon smith (@BrandonSmith_13) January 04, 2013

My patience with all people has skyrocketed ever since Scott Pioli was fired this morning. #Chiefs —

Mike Welch (@MikeWelchSR) January 04, 2013

SCOTT PIOLI IS GONE!!!!!!! SCOTT PIOLI IS GONE!!!! WELCOME TO KANSAS CITY ANDY REID!!!!! —

Tyler Dennert  ⚾ (@TylerDennert69) January 04, 2013

Scott Pioli is out!! #Chiefs fans prayers' have been answered. —

Ethan Harak (@ethan_harak) January 04, 2013

SCOTT PIOLI'S REIGN OF TERROR IS OVER! —

Tucker Moore (@TuckTuckMo) January 04, 2013

Scott Pioli fired and Andy Reid hired....Christmas came late but sweet baby Jesus what a day to be a Chiefs fan. #Chiefs —

Jeremy Cochran (@Jerm_C) January 04, 2013

“@ChiefsUpdate: Chiefs, GM Pioli part ways sns.mx/RunVy5” Thank you, God. —

OMARCITO RECHTANWALT (@OMAR_PUMAS_CU) January 05, 2013

Just a friendly reminder Chiefs fans, Romeo Crennel is still gone, Scott Pioli is fired & Andy Reid is your new Head Coach. Talk about TGIF. —

W.A. Watts (@ChiefBlindersOn) January 05, 2013

What a great day! Andy Reid hired and most importantly, Scott Pioli fired! Good day to be a Chief! #Chiefsnation @SaveOurChiefs —

Jonathon C Hoefer (@churchillhoefer) January 05, 2013

Wow, I haven't seen Chiefs fans this happy since they hired Scott Pioli. OH NO!!! —

Jeff Fischer (@JeffFischer5) January 05, 2013

And some of the best burns on the way out:

I was a dove, and Andy held me in his hands... he could have crushed me or let me fly... And he crushed me. -Scott pioli —

Andrew Duncan (@amduncan89) January 04, 2013

Scott Pioli's first draft pick was Tyson Jackson, and people wonder why he's getting fired... have you heard of Tyson Jackson? Exactly —

Juicy J (@kcmoroll) January 04, 2013

Also, "Scott Pioli candy wrapper joke, Andy Reid fat joke, Romeo Crennel fat joke." —

Brandon Leftridge (@StanfordWhistle) January 04, 2013

Some day in Kansas City the name Scott Pioli will be used by parents to scare their children into behaving. #Chiefs —

david schroeder (@2_Ring_Circus) January 04, 2013

The Bill Belichick coaching tree is looking a little spare these days. #RomeoCrennel #ScottPioli —

Andrew Brennan (@allegedlyAndrew) January 04, 2013

On days like this it is important to remember that Scott Pioli is a human and he lost his job. HAHA, no its not! KC deserved better! #CANNED —

Faux Andy Reid (@FauxAndyReid) January 04, 2013

