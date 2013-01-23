Suso Not Afraid of Competing for Playing Time, Promises to Work Hard to Stay on Liverpool Team

The competition for places may have been cranked up in recent weeks, but Suso insists he’s in no way daunted by the challenge of trying to hold down a regular place on the Liverpool first team.

The arrival of Daniel Sturridge from Chelsea, coupled with the return of Fabio Borini from injury, has significantly bolstered Brendan Rodgers‘ options in attack.

It’s meant Suso has not figured since the FA Cup third-round win at Mansfield Town on Jan. 6 — but the Spaniard knows the only way to get back into the team is by showing what he’s capable of on a daily basis at Melwood.

“With Daniel Sturridge coming in and Fabio Borini back from injury, there is going to be extra competition for places,” Suso told the official LFC matchday program. “Playing for Liverpool’s first team is going to be difficult, and it should be, because it is one of the best teams in Europe.

“The competition is good for me, because it makes me determined to work even harder and to get better. But the most important thing is always the team.”

Since making his first-team debut against Young Boys in September, Suso has notched up 19 senior appearances.

“I’m really happy with the way this season has been going,” he added. “I think I can still do better, but it is my first year, and I am getting experience with every game.

“The Premier League is really difficult, and I am only 19 years old, so I need to keep working to improve and try to learn from all the great players that we have here with lots of experience.

“The biggest thing is that you cannot fall asleep in this team. You always have to work hard every day and show the boss and everyone here that you are playing well. There are a lot of good players, and not everyone can play every week, but if you don’t, the next week you need to show that you are doing well.”