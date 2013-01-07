Tyler Seguin’s Superstar Potential Tops List of 10 Things You Forgot During the NHL Lockout (Photos)

The NHL is back, and fans can barely wait before teams officially drop the puck.

With games reportedly scheduled for Jan. 19, the clock is ticking on the NHL season, with players, coaches and fans all playing catch-up to get back up to speed. After 113 days, the lockout is over, but there’s still work to be done before the games resume.

When they do, however, there are plenty of storylines awaiting what is going to be an action-packed regular season. Some of them will be new and some of them will be old, but all of them should be exciting.

However, 113 days is a long time, and it’s understandable that fans might have tuned out some of the news going on around the league during the lockout. Here’s a helpful primer to get you caught up in preparation for the upcoming year.