Vote: Will Joel Hanrahan Save 30 Games for the Red Sox This Season?

The Red Sox have a new closer — now it’s up to the rest of the team to let him do his thing.

With the acquisition of Joel Hanrahan (and the quick decision to let him supplant Andrew Bailey as the team’s closer), the Sox have arguably one of the best bullpens in baseball. The hope, of course, is that the rest of the team plays well enough to give Hanrahan plenty of save opportunities, which would mean that the Red Sox are winning.

The 31-year-old Hanrahan, acquired from Pittsburgh in exchange for reliever Mark Melancon and some minor leaguers, is fifth in the league in saves over the last two season. In 2012, he notched 36 saves for the Pirates, to go along with a 2.72 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP.

The two-time All-Star has already expressed his excitement at playing in Boston and after getting over some fears about his new home in Fenway Park, should be rarin’ to go come Opening Day.

