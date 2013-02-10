DeMarcus Cousins Joins Sacramento Fans in Doing ‘The Wave,’ Which Originated in Seattle (Video)

With the Kings possibly on their way out of Sacramento, fans are taking what may be their last opportunity to show support for the NBA team.

As part of the “Here We Buy” campaign, fans came out in droves for Saturday night’s game against the Jazz. The game nearly sold out with an attendance of 16,193 out of a 17,317 capacity — Sacramento is averaging a league-worst 13,333 fans per night.

The fans let their presence be known throughout the night with loud cheers and chants. That included doing “the wave” late in the 120-109 Kings win, and troubled center DeMarcus Cousins even joined along in the fun. (No one tell Sacramento fans that “the wave” gained popularity in Seattle at a 1981 University of Washington football game.)

Watch Cousins join in with the fans in the video below.