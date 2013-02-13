John Farrell Confident That Red Sox Have Talent to Win AL East, Rewrite Story of Recent Years (Video)

After three straight seasons that ended without a playoff berth, the 2013 Red Sox have a chance to flip the script.

With new manager John Farrell at the helm, along with plenty of incoming free agents that should shake up the squad, the Sox have a chance to bounce back this season and “rewrite the story,” as Farrell puts it.

The skipper stopped by WEEI’s Dennis and Callahan on Wednesday morning to preview the upcoming season, and he preached a “positive frame of mind” for the team while declaring the Red Sox do indeed have the talent necessary to make a run at the AL East crown. Hear more from Farrell in the video above.