Mike Napoli, John Lackey Rekindle Old Teammate Rivalry in Beautyrest Baggo Classic (Video)

In just a matter of weeks, JetBlue Park in Fort Myers will be hosting real, live baseball games. For now? Well, the bean bag toss will have to suffice.

John Lackey took on an old teammate on Monday, as him and fellow former Anaheim Angel Mike Napoli took their turns tossing the bag around. Early in his turn, Napoli put a couple bags through the hole to take a big lead, one that, it turns out, Lackey would not be able to catch up to.

Check out all the bean-bag action from the Beautyrest Baggo Classic in the video above.