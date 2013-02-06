Report: Alex Rodriguez ‘Scared’ That Conspiracy Could Be Behind Latest PED Allegations

Let’s call it a vast left-handed conspiracy.

Alex Rodriguez has seen his already shredded reputation take a serious hit this offseason. As he was recovering from hip surgery, Rodriguez and several other Major League Baseball players were named in a report linking them to a Miami clinic that sold performance-enhancing drugs. While Rodriguez has admitted to using banned substances before, the report contradicted his earlier assertions of what types of drugs he used, and for how long.

That was only the beginning of the problems for Rodriguez, though. With the allegations mounting and his hip injury serious enough that some speculated that he could miss the entire 2013 season, rumors began that the Yankees want to cut Rodriguez for good. In a matter of weeks, Rodriguez went from a healthy third baseman looking to rebound to an aging, disgraced player no longer wanted by his team.

That’s no coincidence, Rodriguez is now saying.

The Daily News reports that sources close to Rodriguez say he “is ‘scared’ that bigger forces are at work to try to discredit him and sink his career.” Rodriguez has been working with his lawyers to combat the recent allegations.

“He’s scared, because he thinks this is so unbelievably false, and he’s wondering who could be behind this,” the Daily News quotes a source as saying. “He thinks something could be going on larger than anyone might think.”

By “larger,” Rodriguez is thinking the Yankees or MLB as a whole, according to the Daily News. Rodriguez is saying the documents linking him to the Miami clinic are forgeries, according to the Daily News.

Rodriguez has been at the center of some weird things before. But an entire conspiracy shaped just to take down a man who is pretty good at taking himself down on his own? That, by far, would be the strangest.