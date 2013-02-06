Report: Jesus Montero Named in Records From South Florida Clinic That Allegedly Sold PEDs to Players

Jesus Montero, once a highly regarded prospect in the Yankees organization, is the latest name to pop up in connection with an anti-aging clinic that allegedly sold performance-enhancing drugs to Alex Rodriguez and a number of other major leaguers.

Montero, now with the Mariners, isn’t directly linked to PEDs, but the New York Daily News reports that he is named in the records from Anthony Bosch‘s Biogenesis clinic in South Florida.

Now, this obviously doesn’t mean too much right now because it’s unclear whether or not Montero ever used PEDs, although many will surely jump to conclusions based on the report. What does make the situation more interesting, though, is that Montero is a client of ACES, the agency run by Seth and Sam Levinson, who are under investigation by Major League Baseball in connection with Melky Cabrera and the creation of a fake website to get Cabrera out of a 50-game, PED-related suspension last season.

We’ll see what details emerge in regards to Montero, but it’s definitely a black eye on what is a promising career for the 23-year-old. Montero was dealt to Seattle by New York last offseason as part of a major deal that netted the Yankees young phenom hurler Michael Pineda.

Pineda has yet to pitch in pinstripes, while Montero hit .260 with 15 home runs and 62 RBIs in 135 games with the Mariners.

Photo via Flickr/Keith Allison