Terrell Suggs Claims to Have ‘Inside Information’ to Prove That ‘The Other 31 Teams Hate the New England Patriots’

It’s no secret that Terrell Suggs is not a fan of the Patriots, and the linebacker claims that the vast majority of the NFL shares his sentiments.

Suggs told WEEI’s The Big Show on Wednesday that he “guarantee[s] the other 31 teams hate the New England Patriots,” claiming that the league has bent the rules in New England’s favor on several occasions. This boast comes a month after Suggs’ Ravens defeated the Pats in the AFC Championship Game, which the backer followed up by calling his opponents “the most arrogant pricks in the world” and wishing them luck in the Pro Bowl.

“Do I apologize for what I said? No. Do I mean what I said? Yeah,” Suggs said of his comments in Foxboro. “Could I have worded it a little better? Probably, but the fact of the matter is you can’t really consider it a rivalry because you have a few more championships than we do, but this has been steaming for a while.”

Suggs claims his beef with New England began in 2007, when a number of controversial calls helped the Patriots escape Baltimore with their perfect record intact, and only intensified after then-Kansas City Chief (and current Raven) Bernard Pollard knocked Tom Brady out for the season in Week 1 of 2008.

“There was the whole invention of the Brady rule,” Suggs said. “Years before, I hit Drew Brees and I accidentally tore his knee up. No rule was made. Of all the quarterbacks in the NFL who got their knees blown out when they got hit — Carson Palmer got his knee blown out — but then one guy got hit and changed the whole rule for the NFL?

“It ain’t just me. Why did Bart Scott say the same thing? You think it’s just us? You think it’s just got something to do with us? No. This is because we have inside information. We know.”

Scott has had his issues with New England as well, during his time with the Ravens — he famously threw an official’s flag into the stands late in the 2007 matchup — and Jets.

Photo via Facebook/Baltimore Ravens