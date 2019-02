If it’s February in Boston, that means it’s Beanpot time.

The Women’s Beanpot is set to get underway on Tuesday at Northeastern, and you’ll be able to follow all the action with NESN.com’s live streaming of the action.

The action gets underway at 5 p.m. when Boston College takes on Harvard. That’s followed up by Boston University-Northeastern, which is slated to begin at 8 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Facebook/Northeastern Women’s Ice Hockey