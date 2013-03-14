Report: Alfredo Aceves Not Expected to Be Released Despite Questionable Conduct This Spring

Alfredo Aceves‘ brief World Baseball Classic stint only added to the pitcher’s controversial reputation. But don’t expect the Red Sox to make any drastic moves when it comes to the right-hander.

CBSSports.com’s Jon Heyman wrote in a column on Wednesday that the Red Sox should release Aceves because of his questionable behavior. It’s an opinion Heyman isn’t alone in, but it’s also an opinion apparently not shared by the organization.

According to Heyman, Red Sox general manager Ben Cherington texted back, “No, wouldn’t expect that,” when asked a question about whether Aceves might be cut.

Heyman reports that another Red Sox-connected person said, “Can’t see that happening,” when asked about Boston potentially moving on from Aceves.

As Heyman points out, the reasons for keeping Aceves around are obvious. Not only is he a talented, versatile pitcher who has enjoyed big league success in the past, but relievers Craig Breslow and Franklin Morales are also battling injuries, meaning the Sox could use another arm.

Heyman doesn’t think the team’s pitching needs are enough reason to keep Aceves, though, as he categorized the right-hander as “volatile.”

Aceves, of course, was involved in the WBC brawl between Mexico and Canada last week, and he drew the ire of manager John Farrell earlier this spring training after a rather bizarre live batting practice session.

Have a question for Ricky Doyle? Send it to him via Twitter at @TheRickyDoyle or send it here.