Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. Traveling to New York With Red Sox

While nothing is official quite yet, Jackie Bradley Jr.‘s chances of making the Opening Day roster look good.

Bradley will be traveling with the team to New York, according to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe. There has been some debate over whether Bradley should make the team or not. If Boston kept him off the opening day roster for 11 days, they would earn an extra year of arbitration. The Red Sox can still earn that extra year if they send the outfielder back down midway through the season, but he would have to stay in the minor leagues for 20 days.

It’s been speculated that Bradley would make the team because of David Ortiz‘s heel injury. The Red Sox will need an extra bat in their lineup while Ortiz is out to start the year.

Bradley has hit .441 with two home runs and 12 RBIs this spring. He has a 1.165 OPS with two stolen bases on three attempts. The 23-year-old split his 2012 season between Single-A Salem and Double-A Portland.