Von Miller Guarantees Broncos Will Win Super Bowl XLVIII

It’s a little less than 11 months until Super Bowl XLVIII kicks off at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and we already know the winner — well, according to Broncos linebacker Von Miller.

The second-year linebacker took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to declare that Denver will represent the AFC in next year’s Super Bowl.

You can post this where ever.. Denver broncos will win the Super Bowl 2013 #4UJEREMIAH #IGUARANTEEIT58 if you are with us Retweet —

Von Miller (@MillerLite40) March 05, 2013

The Broncos were the top seed in the AFC this season before losing 38-35 in double overtime to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Baltimore Ravens, in the divisional round.

