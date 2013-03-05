NFL

Von Miller Guarantees Broncos Will Win Super Bowl XLVIII

by on Tue, Mar 5, 2013 at 12:57PM

It’s a little less than 11 months until Super Bowl XLVIII kicks off at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and we already know the winner — well, according to Broncos linebacker Von Miller.

The second-year linebacker took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to declare that Denver will represent the AFC in next year’s Super Bowl.

The Broncos were the top seed in the AFC this season before losing 38-35 in double overtime to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Baltimore Ravens, in the divisional round.

Thumbnail photo via Facebook/Denver Broncos

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties