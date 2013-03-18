Woody Johnson ‘Would Be Open to a Conversation’ to Trade Darrelle Revis

PHOENIX — New York Jets owner Woody Johnson says the team is open to listening to trade offers for Darrelle Revis but adds that the star cornerback is not being shopped around.

Johnson told reporters at the NFL meetings Sunday that the Jets would like to keep Revis, the subject of rampant trade rumors, “but we’re trying to make the team better. He’s on the team right now.”

There has been intense speculation during the past several weeks that the Jets will try to deal Revis, who is recovering from a torn knee ligament and has one year remaining on his contract.

“We would be open to a conversation,” Johnson said. “But we’re not actively out there beating the bushes, because he’s on the team, and we expect him to be on the team.”