Amar’e Stoudemire Shows Solidarity With Kevin Ware, Pays $2,500 for Ware Face Cut-Outs For Louisville Fan Section

Kevin Ware’s unfortunate injury has caused an outpouring of support from people around the country. Since he fractured his leg in Louisville’s game against Duke, Ware has been seen tweeting with the likes of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant.

New York Knicks forward Amar’e Stoudemire is the most recent athlete to show his support for Ware. As reported by Darren Rovell of ESPN, Stoudemire did his part by donating 1,000 giant cut-outs of Ware’s face, at a cost of $2,500, to be used in the Louisville fan section.

Stoudemire was contacted by Bryan Price, the founder of Build-A-Head, who had worked with Stoudemire’s foundation in the past. The back of the heads feature the hashtag #WinforWare, and a logo for Stoudemire’s foundation, which aims to makes lives better for at-risk youth.