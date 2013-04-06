NCAA Tournament

Amar’e Stoudemire Shows Solidarity With Kevin Ware, Pays $2,500 for Ware Face Cut-Outs For Louisville Fan Section

by on Sat, Apr 6, 2013 at 7:27PM

NCAA Final Four Wichita St Louisville BasketballKevin Ware’s unfortunate injury has caused an outpouring of support from people around the country. Since he fractured his leg  in Louisville’s game against Duke, Ware has been seen tweeting with the likes of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant.

New York Knicks forward Amar’e Stoudemire is the most recent athlete to show his support for Ware. As reported by Darren Rovell of ESPN, Stoudemire did his part by donating 1,000 giant cut-outs of Ware’s face, at a cost of $2,500, to be used in the Louisville fan section.

Stoudemire was contacted by Bryan Price, the founder of Build-A-Head, who had worked with Stoudemire’s foundation in the past. The back of the heads feature the hashtag #WinforWare, and a logo for Stoudemire’s foundation, which aims to makes lives better for at-risk youth.

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties