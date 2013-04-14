Bruins Face-Off Live

Bruins Look to Increase Offensive Scoring Power, Secure Playoff Berth (Video)

by on Sat, Apr 13, 2013 at 10:02PM

Bruins Coach Claude Julien has been changing up the lines in practice to see if he can jump start some scoring power.

The changes have given Bruins winger Daniel Paille more time on the ice, and he has welcomed the opportunity. As the B’s struggle to produce on offense, Paille says the team’s focus is coming out tougher and stronger against a struggling Carolina Hurricanes team.

With a playoff berth hanging in the balance, the Bruins need to step on the gas to produce more goals on offense.

Hear what Paille told Naoko Funayama in the video above.

