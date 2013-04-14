Bruins Look to Increase Offensive Scoring Power, Secure Playoff Berth (Video)

Bruins Coach Claude Julien has been changing up the lines in practice to see if he can jump start some scoring power.

The changes have given Bruins winger Daniel Paille more time on the ice, and he has welcomed the opportunity. As the B’s struggle to produce on offense, Paille says the team’s focus is coming out tougher and stronger against a struggling Carolina Hurricanes team.

With a playoff berth hanging in the balance, the Bruins need to step on the gas to produce more goals on offense.

