MLB Teams Salute Boston With ‘Sweet Caroline,’ ‘USA Chant’ Tributes (Video)

Since Monday, rivalries have been thrown out the window and teams across all sports have saluted Boston in any way they could.

On Friday night, after news broke that local and federal law enforcement caught suspect No. 2 in the Boston Marathon bombings, the Reds, Rays, Astros and Mets put a message up on their video boards followed by cheers from the crowd.

The Angels, Rangers and Giants sent a special shout out to Boston by playing “Sweet Caroline” during inning breaks. San Francisco fans especially got into the tribute, even knowing the “so good, so good, so good” crowd portion of the song.