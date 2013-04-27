Steve Gleason, Former Saints Safety Suffering From ALS, Announces New Orleans’ Draft Pick (Video)

A number of ex-NFLers were on hand at Radio City Music Hall to announce their former teams’ draft picks, but none drew a larger ovation than Steve Gleason.

Gleason spent eight seasons with the Saints as a safety/special teamer, and his blocked punt against the Falcons in the first game at the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina remains one of the most memorable plays in team history — so much so that a statue commemorating it was erected outside the stadium in 2012.

After his retirement in 2007, Gleason was diagnosed with ALS, eventually resigning him to a motorized wheelchair. He has maintained a visible role in the community, though, continuing the philanthropic work he began after Hurricane Katrina by founding the Team Gleason charity to raise money for ALS research.

He was invited by the Saints to draft night, where he announced the team’s third-round pick, offensive tackle Terron Armstead. Check out Gleason’s announcement in the video below. (Helmet sticker to SB Nation)

Photo of the night

Where’s Happy Gilmore when you need him? (Yes, that’s an alligator)

Photo via Twitter/@LegendsofGolf

Tweet of the night

Yeah, $22 million a year can buy you a pretty nice boat.

@AaronRodgers12 hey man can I come on your 150 ft yacht sometime? —

TJ Lang (@TJLang70) April 26, 2013

Video of the night

Meet Aaron Dobson, the Patriots’ newest wide receiver.