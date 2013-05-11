Clay Buchholz, Jack Morris Iron Out Differences, Pitcher Has No ‘Ill Feelings’ Toward Anyone

BOSTON — Following Clay Buchholz’s last start against the Blue Jays, a media firestorm ensued because of accusations made against the right-hander. Everything is back to being peachy, though.

Toronto broadcaster and former big league pitcher Jack Morris was among those who accused Buchholz of doctoring the baseball with a foreign substance located on his forearm during his start against the Jays on May 1. Plenty of controversy, speculation and debate ensued, but Morris made sure Buchholz understood where he was coming from. Morris paid Buchholz a visit behind the batting cage before Friday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game at Fenway Park, and the two have apparently made amends.

“It was alright. Nothing really. He was just confirming that he wasn’t bashing me for anything in any way. That was basically it,” Buchholz said of the conversation. “I said it from the beginning. I don’t have any ill feelings towards anyone. They’re people who are supposed to talk about stuff and that was just the topic that got a lot of attention I guess. It was fine.

“It was definitely better to do it that way than to hear it through somebody else’s words. It was basically nothing said. Just said he wasn’t trying to take away from my pitching or anything, just something that he saw and he would have said it regarding who was on the mound.”

Buchholz struggled a bit in his first start following the controversy up in Toronto. Perhaps now that the dust has settled, the right-hander can go out and grab a major-league leading seventh win.

