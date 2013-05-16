Fred White Dies at 76 After 40 Years As Kansas City Royals Broadcaster

Fred White, the longtime broadcaster for the Kansas City Royals, died Wednesday at 76 from complications from cancer, according to The Associated Press.

The team had announced the day before that White was retiring after working for the Royals for 40 years.

“We didn’t just lose a teammate,” Royals vice president for communications and broadcasting Mike Swanson said, according to The Kansas City Star. “We lost a friend. And he was probably a better friend than he was a teammate, and he was a fantastic teammate.”

White was behind the microphone for the Royals’ only championship, in 1985, as well as the 1980 American League pennant and six division championships.