Grandmother Tries Out for Cowboys Cheerleader Squad, Gets Sent Home During First Cuts

Thirty-nine-year-old Susie Sanchez wasn’t the oldest woman to try out for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders this year, but she was the only grandmother.

That’s right, Sanchez is a mother to a 19-year-old, 14-year-old and 11-year-old, and is also a grandmother to a 2-year-old. But this wasn’t just a publicity stunt, as Sanchez began dancing again in her 30s and even has professional experience with pom-poms. Despite taking 11 years off from dancing, the Californian landed a spot on the Raiders’ Raiderettes squad in 2011, according to The Dallas Morning News.

“The year I was on that team, some of the girls were born the year I graduated,” Sanchez said. “If you look at the numbers, it’s ‘What am I doing?'”

Turning 40 in August, Sanchez made the decision to give cheering one more chance.

“I thought why not?” Sanchez said. “I got to go to the big guys. I’ve got to go to the best team in the NFL.

“This year I decided this was going to be it for me,” Sanchez added. “I was telling myself, I’m going to end it here.”

Things did come to an end when she was sent home in the first round of cuts.

