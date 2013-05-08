Patriots Add Yet Another Buccaneers Player, Claim Rookie Running Back Akeem Shavers Off Waivers

The Patriots still have a few open roster spots before hitting their offseason maximum of 90 players, and decided to use one to add another running back to the mix.

The Patriots claimed undrafted rookie running back Akeem Shavers off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers late on Tuesday. This marks the third former Bucs player — Aqib Talib and LeGarrette Blount — that the Patriots have added since the beginning of the 2012 season, further adding to the curiosity surrounding Bill Belichick‘s relationship with Greg Schiano.

Shavers played two seasons at Purdue after transferring in from a junior college. He led the Boilermakers in rushing in 2012, carrying the ball 181 times for 871 yards and six scores during a disappointing 6-7 season at Purdue.

The Patriots cut fellow rookie running back Quentin Hines on Monday. So, adding Shavers helps to fill out the running back group entering OTAs.

Shavers joins mainstays Stevan Ridley, Shane Vereen and Brandon Bolden as well as new additions Leon Washington and Blount one the team’s depth chart at the position.

