Andrew Shaw Mic’d Up While Scoring Game-Winner for Blackhawks Over Bruins in Stanley Cup Final (Video)

So, that’s what scoring the winning goal in the third overtime of a Stanley Cup Final game sounds like.

Andrew Shaw was the long-awaited difference-maker Wednesday night (or, actually, Thursday morning) when he potted a goal for the Blackhawks well into the third overtime of their win over the Bruins in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. His leg was in a fortuitous enough position to redirect the puck into the net for the 4-3 victory.

Fans can guess how Chicago felt after finally pushing through for the win, which came 12:08 into the third overtime. But, thanks to modern technology, they can also hear it. Shaw was wearing a microphone, and his hoarse whooping and cheering after the marathon ended has been caught on tape.

Check it out in the video below.