Bruins Thank ‘Best Fans and Greatest City in the World’ Following Stanley Cup Final Run (Video)

The Bruins’ 2013 season was one that won’t soon be forgotten or ever forgotten at all.

The B’s went through ups and downs, a roller coaster ride that the entire city of Boston could relate to, especially given everything that has happened in the past few months. But at each step of the way, the Bruins were there for the city, and the city was there for the Bruins.

That relationship isn’t going anywhere, and the Bruins are apparently very thankful for that. The B’s released a “Thank you” video Thursday afternoon, which encapsulated the emotional season quite well.

Check it out below.