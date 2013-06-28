Joe Girardi Literally Throws in Towel After Yankees’ Shutout Loss to Rangers (GIF)

It’s been a frustrating month for the New York Yankees.

The Yankees are two games under .500 in June, and likewise the team’s offensive stats have fallen to 26th in baseball in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage. On Thursday, it was the Rangers’ Derek Holland‘s turn to stymie New York, throwing a two-hitter and allowing just four baserunners on the night.

After the game, Yankees manager Joe Girardi decided that he had he had seen enough, literally throwing in the towel after the 2-0 loss. Check out Girardi’s concession in the GIF below.

