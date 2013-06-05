Tiger Woods Returns Atop Forbes’ Highest-Paid Athletes List, Tom Brady Earns No. 11 Spot

As Tiger Woods‘ play has returned to form, so has his payout.

According to Forbes’ annual rankings, Woods has regained his title as the world’s highest-paid athlete after losing that spot to boxer Floyd Mayweather last year.

The golfer, who has won six tournaments over the last calendar year, pulled in an estimated $78.1 million over that span — $65 million from endorsements.

Until being bumped out by Mayweather, Woods had topped Forbes’ list every year from 2001 to 2011.

The richest of the rich in the 2013 edition represent a variety of sports, as the top 10 includes two golfers (Woods and No. 8 Phil Mickelson), a tennis player (No. 2 Roger Federer), two basketball players (No. 3 Kobe Bryant and No. 4 LeBron James), two NFLers (No. 5 Drew Brees and No. 6 Aaron Rodgers) and three European soccer players (No. 8 David Beckham, No. 9 Cristiano Ronaldo and No. 10 Lionel Messi).

Just outside that top 10 is Tom Brady, whose $38.3 million in total earnings places him at No. 11. The Patriots quarterback is the only Boston athlete to crack the top half of the list, with the city’s next-highest-earning player, Paul Pierce, checking in at No. 82.

Mayweather, 2012’s top earner, dropped to No. 14 after fighting just once in the 12-month period.