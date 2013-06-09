Tom Caron Takes Advice on Social Media, Broadcasting From Kids on ‘Red Sox Small Talk’ (Video)

Tom Caron has been in the television business for a while, but it’s never too late for some advice.

Caron took the hot seat on “Red Sox Small Talk” for some direction from the kids on social media and broadcasting. The most important lessons were: Don’t cry, wear something nice and don’t move too much.

Caron also discussed iPad games, told his favorite pirate joke and even did some miming with Tim Wakefield and his son, Robbie. Watch the video above to see Caron goof around with the kids.