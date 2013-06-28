Vote: Which Recent Departure Will The Celtics Miss The Most?

A little more than a year ago, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen and head coach Doc Rivers were on the verge of eliminating the now back-to-back NBA champion Miami Heat. Fast forward to the present, and all four are no longer members of the Boston Celtics organization.

With Pierce and Garnett heading to Brooklyn and Rivers packing up to go west to Los Angeles, the time has come for the question many Bostonians hoped they would never have to answer: who will the Celtics miss most?

Pierce has spent the entirety of his career in a Celtics uniform, scoring over 24,000 points for the franchise to go along with a 2008 NBA Finals MVP award. Garnett poured his heart and soul into bringing a championship to Boston, anchoring the Celtics’ frontcourt with grit during his six-year tenure. Rivers ranks third in both regular season and postseason victories for the decorated franchise that has raised 17 banners over the last 56 years.

All three served invaluable roles for a team that has experienced tremendous success over the past six years, but who will be missed the most in Boston? Voice your opinion below.