Bills Release Former Patriots Defensive End Mark Anderson One Year After Signing Four-Year Deal

One year after signing him to a four-year, $21 million contract, the Buffalo Bills decided to cut defensive end Mark Anderson.

Anderson played in just five games with the Bills in 2012, suffering a season-ending knee injury in a Week 5 loss to the 49ers. He registered just 12 tackles and one sack in his lone season in Buffalo.

The 30-year-old pass rusher made a name for himself during his rookie season with the Chicago Bears in 2006, recording 12 sacks and finishing second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. After a few underwhelming seasons in Chicago and then Houston, Anderson reestablished himself with the Patriots in 2011.

Anderson was used as a third-down pass rusher with the Patriots and excelled in that role, finishing the season with 10 sacks. He also played a big part in the Patriots’ run to the Super Bowl during the postseason, managing 11 tackles and 2.5 sacks, including 1.5 in the Super Bowl loss to the Giants.

The Patriots may still be in need of a third-down rusher this season, making Anderson at least an interesting candidate for a return. Any interest will come down to the health of his knee, though. The Bills’ decision to release him, even with guaranteed money remaining on his deal, would indicate he isn’t yet 100-percent healthy and will need more time to recover.

