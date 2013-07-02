Kris Letang, Penguins Agree to Eight-Year, $58 Million Extension

For a team that choked pretty badly in the Eastern Conference finals, the Pittsburgh Penguins are not shy about giving out new deals this offseason.

Just weeks after locking up Evgeni Malkin for another eight years and $76 million, the Pens announced Tuesday that they’re giving a second extension, this time to one of their defensemen.

Kris Letang has been signed to an eight-year, $58 million extension, Pittsburgh executive vice president and general manager Ray Shero announced Tuesday. The extension starts with the 2014-2015 season and will keep Letang with the Penguins until 2022.

The 26-year-old Letang had a strong run during the lockout-shortened season, leading defensemen in points and assists. He was third in voting for the Norris Trophy. He was also part of the Penguins’ mighty fold in the Eastern Conference finals this year, though, despite helping Pittsburgh to its Stanley Cup win in 2009.

An offensive threat as well, Letang has 44 goals and 165 assists (209 points) in 385 career regular-season games.

Photo via Facebook/Phil Bourque